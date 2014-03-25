BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee passed on Tuesday a Ukraine aid bill that does not include International Monetary Fund reforms sought by the Obama administration and backed by Senate Democrats.
The committee passed the bill by voice vote, sending it for a vote in the full House.
The bill backs a $1 billion loan guarantee for Ukraine, includes sanctions on Ukrainians and Russians over Moscow's incursion into Ukraine and provides aid to Ukraine. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.