WASHINGTON Feb 28 The United States warned Russia on Friday not to inflame the situation in Ukraine and raised questions about reports of Russian armored vehicles and personnel there, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.

"We raised the issue of the airports, raised the issue of armored vehicles, raised the issue of personnel in various places," Kerry said of a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "While we were told that they are not engaging in any violation of the sovereignty and do not intend to, I nevertheless made it clear that that could be misinterpreted at this moment and that there are enough tensions that it is important for everybody to be extremely careful not to inflame the situation and not to send the wrong messages." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Doina Chiacu)