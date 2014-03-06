* Senate panel could vote on legislation next week
* U.S. military tries to reassure U.S. allies in Eastern
Europe
* Reid sees "two-step process" of Ukraine aid, Russia
sanctions
By Patricia Zengerle and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, March 5 U.S. lawmakers could vote
within days on legislation to aid the government of Ukraine as
it seeks to rebuild the country and struggles to halt Russian
military incursions, but they are still undecided as to how
Washington should best deal with Moscow.
Republican leaders in the House of Representatives made a
rare show of support for President Barack Obama earlier on
Wednesday, saying they would work with the White House to
address the crisis in Ukraine.
Majority Leader Eric Cantor said the House would soon
consider a $1 billion loan guarantee package for Ukraine, which
the administration has called for, and look at measures to "put
significant pressure on Russia to stop the flagrant aggression
to its neighbor."
"The world community should stand united against this
invasion, America should be leading and we'll vote soon on
legislation to aid the Ukrainian people," he told reporters.
House Speaker John Boehner, who has had frosty relations
with Obama, said the House would work in a bipartisan way with
the Democratic president, who spoke with British Prime Minister
David Cameron as part of intensive international diplomacy.
Later in the day, leaders of the House Appropriations
Committee said they had introduced legislation to provide loan
guarantees to Ukraine. The measure would be financed within the
existing State Department budget, so it does not require
additional funds.
U.S. senators are preparing their own bill to aid Ukraine.
It could be introduced within days, with a vote in the Senate
Foreign Relations Committee next week.
Military leaders testified at a Senate hearing that they
were boosting training with Poland's air force and providing
more U.S. aircraft to a NATO air policing mission in the
Baltics, seeking to reassure allies without escalating the
Ukrainian crisis.
Lawmakers have not agreed on what steps to take against
Russian President Vladimir Putin's government for its actions in
Crimea, where Russian forces have seized control, and to
discourage Moscow from further interference in its western
neighbor.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was in Paris for talks
aimed at easing tensions and averting the risk of war, as the
European Union offered the new Kiev government 11 billion euros
($15.1 billion) in financial aid over the next few years.
Majority Leader Harry Reid, who leads the Democrats in the
Senate, said he expected there would be a two-step legislative
process on Ukraine - first a bill to extend aid to Kiev and
later to approve sanctions on Russia.
TARGETING OLIGARCHS NOT SO SIMPLE
Some members of Congress have suggested halting visas and
freezing the assets of Putin and those in the Russian elite
close to him who are considered responsible for the actions in
Ukraine.
Others have advocated sanctioning Russian banks, kicking
Russia out of the Group of Eight major industrialized nations or
cutting back on U.S. trade with Russia.
"The oligarchs around Putin have a tremendous amount of
money in Western banks," U.S. Representative Ed Royce, the
chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on MSNBC.
"And, likewise, the state-run banks in Russia, they're
involved in a lot of money laundering. And clearly under a
sanctions regime, with an investigation by the Treasury
Department or European governments, those assets could be
frozen," he said.
Royce and Democratic Representative Eliot Engel introduced a
non-binding resolution in the House on Wednesday that condemned
the violation of Ukrainian sovereignty and called for sanctions
on Russian officials, banks and state agencies.
A group of Democrats and Republicans offered a similar
measure in the Senate, calling for a withdrawal of Russian
troops from Crimea and a negotiated settlement. It also urged
the Obama administration and the European Union to use "a range
of economic and diplomatic leverage" against Russia.
Agreeing on binding sanctions legislation will not be easy.
Many lawmakers - including Reid - have suggested that Washington
should wait for European nations, which have far more trade with
Russia and are more wary about restrictions.
It will take time to determine which banks or individuals
were involved in Ukraine, and then to identify assets held in
the United States or in U.S.-controlled banks.
"You can't just go after Russian oligarchs because they are
Russian oligarchs," a Senate aide said.
Republican lawmakers also offered harsh criticism of Obama's
foreign policy.
"With regard to Ukraine, the steps that have not been taken
over the last three or four years, (by Obama) frankly, allowed
Putin to believe that he could do what he's doing without any
reaction from us," Boehner said.
