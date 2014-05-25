* Analysts question whether Putin will respect results
* Obama calls election "important step forward"
* New Ukrainian leader seen having to move fast on promises
By Arshad Mohammed and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, May 25 President Barack Obama
suggested on Sunday that Ukraine's election may help unify the
country, but analysts said that would depend largely on Moscow's
influence and Kiev's ability to deal with daunting domestic
challenges.
"The Ukrainian people have repeatedly demonstrated their
desire to choose their leaders without interference and to live
in a democracy where they can determine their own future free of
violence and intimidation," Obama said in a clear allusion to
Russian efforts to shape events in Ukraine.
"This election is another important step forward in the
efforts of the Ukrainian government to unify the country and
reach out to all of its citizens to ensure their concerns are
addressed and aspirations met," he added, saying Ukrainians
voted "even in parts of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed
separatist groups sought to disenfranchise entire regions."
U.S.-based regional analysts voiced deep doubts that Russian
President Vladimir Putin, having annexed Crimea in March and
since pursued what the West regards as a policy of destabilizing
eastern Ukraine, would reverse course.
They emphasized the scale of the economic and political
problems that await billionaire Petro Poroshenko, who claimed
Ukraine's presidency on Sunday after exit polls gave him more
than 55 percent in a first round of voting.
A confectionery magnate with long experience in government,
Poroshenko vowed to end the central government's conflict with
pro-Russian rebels widely believed to be supported by Moscow and
he pledged to align his country with Europe.
But it was Kiev's very movement toward Europe that is
believed to have prompted Putin to annex Crimea and support
pro-Russian separatists in the eastern provinces of Donetsk and
Luhansk as a way of maintaining Moscow's influence.
After weeks of criticizing the Ukrainian election, Putin on
Friday struck a conciliatory note. "We will treat the choice of
the Ukrainian people with respect," he said. "After the
election, we will work with the newly elected structure."
TAKING PUTIN WITH A GRAIN OF SALT
"I would take Mr. Putin's comments from Friday with a great
deal of skepticism," said Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador
to Ukraine, who is now at the Brookings Institution think tank.
"If they respect the result and are prepared to deal with
Poroshenko, it would be a major reversal of policy," he added.
Matthew Rojansky, director of the Woodrow Wilson Center's
Kennan Institute, said it was "patently absurd" to expect Russia
to suddenly abandon what it has long seen as a core national
interest of preventing Ukraine from drawing closer to Europe.
Rojansky, who left Ukraine on Sunday after a visit to Kiev
and Odessa, emphasized the scope of Ukraine's political and
economic problems, many unaddressed for decades.
He said Poroshenko had the unenviable task of trying to
satisfy the "Maidan" movement of pro-European protesters
demanding deep political reform, while finding a modus vivendi
with pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine's oligarch billionaires
and Putin.
"He is stuck between a very massive immovable rock and a
very big and very unpleasant wall," Rojansky said. "Those people
are not going away and you cannot bludgeon them into
submission."
Poroshenko will have to move fast to keep his campaign
promises to clean up corruption and to move closer to Europe,
said a Western diplomat who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It's going to be a difficult, hard road to break the habits
of the past," the diplomat said.
The United States and Europe will watch closely to see if
Russia will work with Poroshenko and cut ties with pro-Russian
separatists in Ukraine, the diplomat added, suggesting that
otherwise, sanctions against entire sectors of the Russian
economy may follow.
"If that does not happen, there will likely be more costs,"
the diplomat said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad
Mohammed; Editing by Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)