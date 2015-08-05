WASHINGTON Aug 5 The United States on Wednesday
raised pressure on Ukraine's creditors to strike a deal to
restructure the government's debts, with a top U.S. official
saying Ukraine's debt burden is "unsustainable".
"We urge these creditors to move swiftly in the coming weeks
to reach an agreement with the Ukrainian authorities," Nathan
Sheets, the Treasury's top official for international affairs,
said in an op ed commentary published on broadcaster CNBC's
website.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)