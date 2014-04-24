UPDATE 4-Indonesia police say Interpol issues red notices for 3 Sinopec execs
* Project was touted as region's biggest oil storage terminal
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested on Thursday that the United States is drawing closer to imposing more sanctions on Russia by saying time was running out for Moscow to change its course in Ukraine.
"The window to change course is closing," he told reporters. "(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia face a choice. If Russia chooses the path of de-escalation ... all of us will welcome it. But if Russia does not, the world will make sure that the costs for Russia will only grow." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 21 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday it bought additional acreage in the Permian basin for about $700 million, the company's second purchase in less than two weeks as it focuses on higher-margin, lower-cost U.S. assets. The about 21,000 acres, situated in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico, was acquired from Black Mountain Oil & Gas and other private players, the company said.
BEIJING, March 21 Chinese oil major Sinopec Group said on Tuesday that it has not received any red notice from Interpol, after Indonesian police said Interpol has issued red notices, the closest to an international arrest warrant, for three Sinopec executives.