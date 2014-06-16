WASHINGTON, June 16 The European Union has
presented a "fair and reasonable" compromise to resolve a gas
dispute between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department said on
Monday after Moscow cut off gas supplies to Kiev because of
unpaid bills.
"The EU, in our opinion, has put forward a fair and
reasonable compromise that Ukraine has accepted, and we urge
Russia to re-engage on this basis," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a
daily briefing.
Psaki said a resumption of the talks was a "necessary step"
to resolving the issue.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Eric Beech)