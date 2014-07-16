WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden told Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday that
the United States was working with European allies on further
sanctions against Russia over the escalation of the conflict in
Ukraine.
"The leaders discussed Russia's ongoing support for the
separatists and apparent escalation of the conflict over the
last few days," the White House said in a statement about the
call between the two men.
"The vice president told President Poroshenko that the
United States was engaging with European leaders to discuss the
imposition of costs on Russia for its continued escalation of
the conflict," it said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)