(Adds Putin, Rosneft comments, other reaction, details,
background)
By Anna Yukhananov and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, July 16 President Barack Obama
imposed the biggest package of U.S. economic sanctions yet on
Russia on Wednesday, hitting Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft and other energy, financial and defense firms,
with what he called significant but targeted penalties.
Obama's latest round of sanctions came after close
consultations with European leaders, who announced a
less-ambitious package. The ultimate impact of the U.S.
sanctions likely depends on whether the European Union follows
suit.
The extent of the sanctions against key parts of the Russian
energy and financial industry, including Gazprombank
, was intended to serve notice to Moscow that its
refusal to curb violence in eastern Ukraine has consequences.
The targeted companies also include Russia's second-largest
gas producer, Novatek, Vnesheconombank, or VEB, a
state-owned bank that acts as payment agent for the Russian
government, and eight arms firms.
The U.S. Treasury Department said the measures effectively
closed medium- and long-term dollar funding to the two banks and
energy companies. But the sanctions did not freeze those four
companies' assets, or otherwise prohibit U.S. firms or companies
from doing business with them.
It is the first time the United States has imposed such
narrowly targeted measures as it seeks the maximum impact on
Russia, a huge energy producer, while avoiding any immediate
shock to global oil markets or U.S. and EU companies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in Brasilia, said
the sanctions would damage U.S. energy companies, and bring
relations with Russia to a "dead end."
One analyst said the sanctions remained limited in their
scope and were likely to prompt a "war of words" more than
anything else.
"I think that the impact on oil sales will be negligible,"
said sanctions expert Douglas Jacobson, attorney at Jacobson
Burton in Washington. "It is another classic shot across the bow
and a message from the United States that sanctions can be
ramped up."
Obama said Putin had so far failed to take steps needed to
resolve the crisis peacefully.
"We have emphasized our preference to resolve this issue
diplomatically, but that we have to see concrete actions and not
just words that Russia, in fact, is committed to trying to end
this conflict along the Russia- Ukraine border," he said.
Washington said on Wednesday that up to 12,000 Russian
combat forces were back on the border with Ukraine and that
weaponry was crossing over to pro-Russian separatists.
The increase in the Russian presence occurred several weeks
after Moscow had drawn down its forces in the area to about
1,000 troops.
POSSIBLE FURTHER SANCTIONS
Obama said the United States could impose further sanctions
if Russia did not take concrete steps to ease the conflict.
The United States has already imposed several rounds of
sanctions on Russian and Ukrainian senior officials since the
start of the violence, including Rosneft's chief executive, Igor
Sechin. But the sanctions have had only a limited impact on the
Russian energy industry, a cornerstone of the country's $2
trillion economy.
It is not yet clear how large an impact the new measures
will have on Rosneft, which had sales of $40 billion in the
first quarter, about 8.6 percent of Russia's gross domestic
product, or the companies it does business with.
Sechin, who like Putin was speaking in Brasilia, said the
sanctions would not affect Rosneft's current project with
ExxonMobil, but would damage the shareholders of U.S.
companies cooperating with Rosneft.
The new sanctions would not appear to prevent Rosneft from
selling its oil, but may raise questions about the company's
more than $15 billion worth of oil-related finance arrangements
with companies including BP, which now owns almost a
fifth of Rosneft, and Glencore.
Morgan Stanley, which is selling the majority of its
global physical oil trading operations to Rosneft, declined to
comment.
The sanctions stopped short of targeting Russia's Gazprom
, the world's largest natural gas producer and provider
of much of Europe's energy supplies. Gazprombank is 36
percent-owned by Gazprom.
RUNNING OUT OF PATIENCE
"These sanctions are significant, but they are also
targeted, designed to have the maximum impact on Russia while
limiting any spillover effects on American companies or those of
our allies," Obama told reporters.
The new measures were announced on the same day that EU
leaders met in Brussels and agreed to expand their own sanctions
on Russia.
The new U.S. sanctions also include Feodosiya Enterprises, a
shipping facility in Crimea, and senior Russian officials,
several of whom had already been targeted by the European Union.
The affected senior officials included the deputy head of
the State Duma, or parliament, the minister of the Crimea, a
commander of the Russian intelligence agency FSB, and a
Ukrainian separatist leader.
Obama in recent weeks has repeatedly threatened new
sanctions, and appears to have run out of patience as fighting
continued to rage in eastern Ukraine.
The new sanctions were unlikely to please Republican
lawmakers, many of whom have been calling for the imposition of
sanctions on entire Russian industries, rather than specific
companies, as the best way to control Putin.
Republican lawmakers said they welcomed the additional
sanctions but that Obama should go further. Several lawmakers,
Republicans in particular, have called for broader sectoral
sanctions targeting important Russian industries like energy and
banking.
"Until now, the administration's response to Putin's
aggression has given him little reason to change his behavior.
Continuing to go after the Russian economy is the way to send
the most effective message," Dan Coats, an Indiana Republican,
said.
For more details on the sanctions, see 1.usa.gov/1kx0sxT.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Patricia Zengerle and Phil
Stewart in Washington, Adrian Croft in Brussels and Josephine
Mason, Edward McAllister, and Jonathan Leff in New York; Editing
by Peter Cooney)