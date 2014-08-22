WASHINGTON Aug 22 The United States is very
concerned about the movement of a Russian convoy into Ukraine in
violation of its territorial integrity and is calling on Moscow
to withdraw its equipment and personnel immediately, the
Pentagon said on Friday.
"This is a violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and
territorial integrity by Russia," Rear Admiral John Kirby, the
Pentagon press secretary, told a briefing. "Russia must remove
its vehicles and its personnel from the territory of Ukraine
immediately. Failure to do so will result in additional costs
and isolation."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bill Trott)