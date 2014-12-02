* U.S. may seek more measures if Ukraine violence persists
* Many EU countries reluctant to impose further sanctions
By Lesley Wroughton
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will talk to European allies this week about imposing
further sanctions on Russia if pro-Moscow separatists in eastern
Ukraine do not halt violence, a senior State Department official
said on Tuesday.
The United States and the 28-nation European Union have both
imposed sanctions on Russia's financial, defence and energy
sectors over Moscow's annexation of Crimea and its support for
the separatists in eastern Ukraine.
But EU diplomats say there is little appetite within the
bloc for more sanctions unless there is a further sharp
deterioration of the situation in Ukraine. Russia is Europe's
leading energy supplier and many EU countries fear the sanctions
and Russian reprisals could hurt their own economies.
"There are continuing conversations with the EU about
continuing to expand sanctions," said a senior U.S. State
Department official accompanying Kerry to a meeting of NATO
foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
"We will be having those conversations about where we go
next, particularly in response to the continued supply of heavy
weapons coming across the border (from Russia)," said the
official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity.
"We have more headroom in the sanctions we can impose if we
have to. We don't want to go in that direction but we can do
more if we need to," the official said, adding that Washington
was also willing to roll back the measures if Russia met its
commitments under the Minsk ceasefire accords.
A combination of the sanctions, low oil prices and general
mismanagement are having "an intense effect" on Russia's
economy", the official said.
"You can see it in the billions that they have had to spend
defending a rouble that continues to fall. You see it in the
high rates of inflation inside the country ... You can see it in
the cost of food and commodities inside Russia."
The official said a number of allies had joined the United
States in providing "relatively high-end non-lethal supplies to
Ukraine" and a number of others were expected to make new offers
at the NATO meeting.
On Tuesday, Ukraine's military and separatist forces agreed
"in principle" on a new ceasefire from Dec. 5 in the rebel-held
Luhansk region in the east of the country, the OSCE security
group said.
The original ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, agreed in Minsk
on Sept. 5, has been regularly violated.
