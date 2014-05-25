WASHINGTON May 25 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Sunday said the election in Ukraine was another step toward
unifying the crisis-wrought country and said the United States
looked forward to working with its new president.
Billionaire Petro Poroshenko claimed Ukraine's presidency on
Sunday after exit polls gave him an absolute majority in a first
round of voting.
"Despite provocations and violence, millions of Ukrainians
went to the polls throughout the country, and even in parts of
eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatist groups sought
to disenfranchise entire regions, some courageous Ukrainians
still were able to cast their ballots," Obama said in a
statement released by the White House.
"This election is another important step forward in the
efforts of the Ukrainian government to unify the country and
reach out to all of its citizens to ensure their concerns are
addressed and aspirations met," he said.
The statement did not mention Poroshenko by name.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott)