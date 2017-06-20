Russia's Rosneft says to continue dispute with Sistema in court
MOSCOW, June 24 Russian oil major Rosneft will continue court proceedings against Russian business conglomerate Sistema , Rosneft said on Saturday.
WASHINGTON, June 20 The United States on Tuesday added 38 individuals and organization to its list of those sanctioned over Russian activities in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement.
Those newly put under sanctions included 19 people and 19 organizations, the Treasury said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
* Qatar says won't negotiate until boycott lifted (Adds Qatar comment, Doha dateline)
DOHA, June 24 Qatar is reviewing a list of demands presented by four Arab states imposing a boycott on the wealthy Gulf country, but said on Saturday the list was not reasonable or actionable.