WASHINGTON, April 13 The U.S. State Department
on Sunday issued a list of 10 false claims it said Russia was
making in order to justify its operation in Ukraine following
Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region last month.
Pulling off its diplomatic gloves, Washington issued its
second list in just over a month of false claims it said Russia
was making about Ukraine.
"Russia continues to spin a false and dangerous narrative to
justify its illegal actions in Ukraine," said the statement
entitled "Russian Fiction: The Sequel. Ten More False Claims
about Ukraine."
Moscow dismissed a similar list issued on March 6 as a
"primitive distortion of reality", cynicism and double
standards.
In its list on Sunday, the State Department said that
contrary to claims made by Moscow, Russian agents were active
Ukraine and Russia was fomenting unrest there.
"What is going on in eastern Ukraine would not be happening
without Russian disinformation and provocateurs fostering
unrest. It would not be happening if a large Russian military
force were not massed on the border, destabilizing the situation
through their overtly threatening presence," the statement said.
It added that despite claims Russia had ordered a partial
drawdown of troops massed on the Ukrainian border, there was no
evidence showing significant movement of Russian forces away
from the border.
Finally, it said, Moscow was using energy as a weapon
against Kiev despite claims to the contrary.
"Russia raised the price Ukraine pays for natural gas by 80
percent in the past two weeks. In addition, it is seeking more
than $11 billion in back payments following its abrogation of
the 2010 Kharkiv accords," it said.
The full list posted on the State Department website is
available here
