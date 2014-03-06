UPDATE 5-Oil prices firm, heading for modest weekly rise
* Oil shipments to Asia up 3 percent since OPEC-led deal (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns said on Thursday there are discussions at high levels within the U.S. government on how to use U.S. natural gas resources as the country addresses the crisis in Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, asked Burns if "it would be fair to say" there are active discussions at such levels about how to use natural gas to assist in dealing with European reluctance to enact sanction over the Ukraine crisis, as well as with Ukraine.
"There certainly is," Burns responded during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Oil shipments to Asia up 3 percent since OPEC-led deal (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
SOFIA, March 17 Bulgaria's caretaker prime minister said on Friday he was taking steps to prevent any attempts by Turkey to influence an election next week in favour of a political party that represents Bulgarian Turks, the country's largest ethnic minority.
LONDON, March 17 Prime Minister Theresa May pledged on Friday to fight for the "precious, precious union" of the United Kingdom, unveiling what she called her Plan for Britain with a warning to Scotland not to pursue its independence plans.