UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WASHINGTON, July 16 President Barack Obama announced new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday over what he called a failure by Moscow to take any steps to stop an escalation of violence in eastern Ukraine.
Obama, in an appearance in the White House press briefing room, said the new actions showed there were consequences to Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression in the region.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Peter Cooney)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts