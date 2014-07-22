WASHINGTON, July 21 U.S. President Barack Obama and Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski discussed on Monday the need for increased defense spending in Europe and for transatlantic unity after the downing of a Malaysian jetliner in Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Obama and President Komorowski agreed on the importance of raising defense spending among European members of NATO, as well as on the importance of alliance-wide and credible contributions to NATO's reassurance efforts in Central and Eastern Europe," the White House said in a statement about the call between the two men.

"The two leaders also stressed the need for Transatlantic solidarity in responding to the tragic shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and Russia's efforts to destabilize Ukraine," it said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney)