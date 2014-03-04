WASHINGTON, March 3 The United States has a
number of economic weapons to punish Russia for its military
intervention in Ukraine, ranging from asset freezes to kicking
Moscow out of the exclusive G8 group of countries, and President
Barack Obama is focusing first on measures that would not
require congressional action.
But Washington needs Europe to join it to make sanctions
tough enough to potentially deter Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
Obama is seriously considering an executive order imposing
asset freezes and visa bans on Russian officials, a U.S.
official said on Monday.
Such an order could be drawn narrowly to focus on Russian
officials directly involved in the intervention in Ukraine's
Crimea or more broadly to target a wider range of Russian
officials, two officials said.
Any moves to slow investment into Russia could also hurt.
Russia's economy, which has softened significantly in recent
months, is more vulnerable than it was during a previous 2008
crisis over Georgia.
"The Russian economy is extremely weak," said Anders Aslund,
a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International
Economics. The impact of Putin's move into Crimea "will be
enormous," he said.
Steep drops on Monday in the value of the ruble and the
Russian stock market, including natural gas monopoly Gazprom
, would be particularly difficult for Russia's rich.
Longer term the United States could help cut European demand
for Russian energy.
Here are details of some of the measures the United States
and the European Union could take:
- Target Russia's membership in the G-8 group of major
industrialized countries, a prestigious "club" that brings
Russia together with the United States, the United Kingdom,
Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Leaders of the G-7, which does not include Russia, said on
Sunday they were suspending participation in talks to prepare
for a G-8 summit in Sochi, Russia, this summer.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Russia might be
ejected from the group if Putin does not change course.
"President Putin's actions have put his country on a course of
diplomatic and economic isolation that could well see Russia
exit the G8 entirely," he said.
The G-7 also could meet by itself, excluding Russia without
formally ending the broader group.
- Target Russian banks. Under broad new authorities gained
since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the U.S. Treasury has employed
financial warfare against banks worldwide, when it finds
complicity in terrorist financing, money laundering or weapons
proliferation.
Former senior Treasury official Juan Zarate said moves
against Russian banks suspected of illicit financing would take
time, but would eventually have an impact, and would have the
added benefit of exposing Russia's financial backing for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
Cutting Russian banks off from the U.S. financial system
could hurt them significantly. But Zarate said Washington would
need solid evidence of illicit financial conduct.
- Hunt for Putin funds. In a related move, the United States
could hunt for assets controlled by Putin and his close allies,
something it has never openly done, said Zarate, now at the
Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Such actions "are not going to change the course of events
tomorrow. But it could demonstrate to Putin and those close to
him that the West can bite back," he said.
- Cut back on U.S.-Russian bilateral trade. Trade in goods
between the two countries was worth $38.12 billion in 2013 and
U.S. firms have $14 billion in direct investment in Russia.
Russia and the United States had started talking about a
bilateral investment treaty, but a planned visit by U.S. trade
officials to discuss that treaty has now been scrapped.
"We have suspended upcoming bilateral trade and investment
engagement with the government of Russia that were part of a
move toward deeper commercial and trade ties," a spokesman for
the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Monday.
Russia needs investment to keep its economy humming -- it
has suffered from about $60 billion in net capital outflows
annually in the last two years.
The Russian central bank already has raised interest rates
to defend the ruble, threatening to push the economy into
recession, by some economists' reckoning.
U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and aircraft maker Boeing
are two companies with strong links to Russia and
involved in joint ventures with Russian partners.
- Blunt European dependence on Russian energy.
Several EU member states, particularly in the Baltics, rely
almost entirely on Russian oil and gas supplies, while even
major countries such as Germany, France and Italy import 25 to
35 percent of their gas from Russia. And two-thirds of all the
gas imported to the EU from Russia transits via Ukraine.
A European Commission spokeswoman said the EU, after a warm
winter, had enough gas in storage to meet almost 10 percent of
annual needs. Europe could increase storage
capacity to buffer it further.
Longer term, there are also calls for Europe to diversify by
developing capacity for liquefied natural gas, which can be
shipped. Some U.S. energy industry supporters are eager to help.
LNG supplies from the United States or the Middle East could
help some Western European countries react to any Russian
aggression in coming years, although added transportation costs
could be too expensive for others in Central Europe who are
likely to remain dependent on neighbors, energy experts said.
"The U.S. energy transformation of recent years gives us
options we didn't have several years ago. So we ought to explore
using those options," said Richard Haass, the president of the
Council on Foreign Relations think tank.
- Expanded target sanctions. Under a 2012 U.S. law named
after Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in prison, the
United States targeted Russian officials involved in human
rights abuses with visa bans and asset freezes.
The State Department placed 18 Russian individuals on a
public list of those affected, and a handful of other senior
officials are on a list that was not made public. Moscow
responded by banning some Americans from traveling to Russia and
halting U.S. adoptions of Russian children.
An executive order from Obama could create another, similar
list, even though its effect might be limited.
"Political figures targeted by sanctions normally have few,
if any, assets in U.S. banks or under the control of U.S.
entities or persons," said Clifton Burns, who works on sanctions
issues at the law firm Bryan Cave LLP.
European Union targeted sanctions have to be agreed
unanimously among all 28 member states, however, and with
several members, such as Cyprus and Italy, enjoying close
business ties to Russia, securing that consensus is difficult.
Britain is seen as reluctant to support measures that might
affect the vast number of wealthy Russians who have chosen
London as their home and base for their business empires.