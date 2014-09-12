China needs to accelerate nuclear power development to meet 2020 target -ex-official
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The United States announced more sanctions against Russia on Friday, affecting oil and defense industries and further limiting the access of major Russian banks to U.S. debt and equity markets to punish Russia for its intervention in Ukraine.
The sanctions, which for the first time targeted Russia's Sberbank, were timed to coincide with new European Union economic penalties that included restrictions on financing for some Russian state-owned companies and asset freezes on leading Russian politicians.
The new U.S. sanctions would tighten the financial noose on six Russian banks, including Sberbank, Russia's largest by assets, by barring U.S. individuals and companies from dealing in any debt they issue of longer than 30 days maturity. (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
* First AP1000 due to start late 2017, 4 yrs behind first timeline
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi Energy Minister
UNITED NATIONS, March 17 South Sudan's government is mainly to blame for famine in parts of the war-torn country, yet President Salva Kiir is still boosting his forces using millions of dollars from oil sales, according to a confidential United Nations report.