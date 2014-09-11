WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The United States plans to sanction Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, and to further restrict other Russian banks' access to U.S. capital in response to Moscow's intervention in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

In July, the United States effectively cut off five Russian banks -- VTB Bank, Gazprombank, Bank of Moscow, VEB and Russian Agriculture Bank -- from the U.S. equity and debt markets by barring U.S. persons from "transacting in, providing financing for, or otherwise dealing in new debt of longer than 90 days maturity or new equity."

The sources said the U.S. government planned on Friday to apply the same essential sanction to Sberbank and to tighten the restriction for all six banks by barring U.S. persons from dealing in their new debt with a maturity of more than 30 days. (Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York; Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)