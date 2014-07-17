U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER EIA DATA
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER EIA DATA
MOSCOW, July 17 Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday that new U.S. sanctions on some Russian companies were illegal.
"The U.S. sanctions against leading Russian defence companies are illegal and show only unfair competition," he was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
U.S. GASOLINE FUTURES PARE GAINS AFTER EIA DATA
NEW YORK, March 15 A group of 17 Republican members of Congress signed a resolution on Wednesday vowing to seek "economically viable" ways to combat global warming, a move that may put them on a collision course with President Donald Trump who has called climate change a hoax.
LONDON, March 15 Financial markets focused on Wednesday on what is widely expected to be the third rise in U.S. interest rates since the financial crisis, while there was some relief in commodity markets as oil pulled out of a six-day dive.