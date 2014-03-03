WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. lawmakers are preparing
legislation to provide support to Ukraine and consulting with
the Obama administration on possible sanctions against
individual Russians, and Ukrainians cooperating with them, the
Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman said on Monday.
"Russia's military intervention in Ukraine constitutes a
clear violation of international law and demands a swift and
coordinated response from the international community to support
the Ukraine and counter Russian efforts to annex Ukrainian
territory by force," Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey
Democrat, said in a statement.