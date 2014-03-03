WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee is preparing legislation to provide support
to Ukraine and consulting with the Obama administration on
possible sanctions against individual Russians, and Ukrainians
cooperating with them, the committee's chairman said on Monday.
"Russia's military intervention in Ukraine constitutes a
clear violation of international law and demands a swift and
coordinated response from the international community to support
the Ukraine and counter Russian efforts to annex Ukrainian
territory by force," Senator Robert Menendez, a New Jersey
Democrat, said in a statement.
The Senate panel is developing a legislative package,
supported by both Democrats and Republicans, to authorize funds
to provide at least $1 billion in loan guarantees to provide
structural support to Ukraine's economy, Menendez said.
It would also authorize technical assistance for energy
reforms and to provide election support, strengthen civil
society, fight corruption and help Ukraine recover stolen
assets.
Menendez said the committee was also consulting with
President Barack Obama's administration on possible sanctions
against individuals ranging from visa bans and asset freezes to
suspending military cooperation and sales, as well as economic
sanctions.
William Burns, a deputy secretary of state, is due to
testify before the foreign relations committee on Thursday and
is expected to provide an assessment of the situation in
Ukraine, Menendez said.