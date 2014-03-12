BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted 14-3 on Wednesday to pass a bill addressing the crisis in Ukraine that includes reforms to the International Monetary Fund and sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians, as well as aid and loan guarantees for the new government in Kiev.
To become law, the measure must still pass the full Senate and be approved by the House, where the IMF reforms are expected to face stiff opposition among Republicans.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.