MOSCOW, April 29 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday that U.S. restrictions on high-tech exports to Russia will be a blow to Russian companies in the sector, the Interfax news agency reported.

The White House said on Monday that the United States would deny export licenses for any high-technology items that could contribute to Russian military capabilities and revoke existing licenses as part of sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

"The seriousness of these measures is absolutely obvious," Interfax quoted Ryabkov as saying in an on-line interview with gazeta.ru. "Especially in the area of limits on high-technology cooperation and supplies of dual-use items ... All this hits at our high-tech enterprises and industries." (Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Steve Gutterman)