* US trade chief says Ukraine crisis shows rationale for
deal
* Obama to hold summit with EU leaders next week
* EU trade chief says Russia must pay a price for its
actions
(Adds comments from EU trade chief De Gucht from paragraph
seven)
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, March 22 Russia's annexation of Crimea
underlines the need for the United States and the European Union
to deepen their economic ties via an ambitious trade deal that
would also allow Europe to import U.S. gas, Washington's top
trade official said on Saturday.
Days before U.S. President Barack Obama and EU officials
hold a summit in Brussels, U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman said the rationale "could never be stronger" for a
U.S.-EU free-trade pact, despite growing public hostility to it.
"Right now, as we look around the world, there is a powerful
reason for Europe and the United States to come together to
demonstrate that they can take their relationship to a new
level," Froman told reporters.
"Recent developments just underscore the importance of the
transatlantic relationship. "From both a strategic and economic
perspective, the rationale for the T-TIP could never be
stronger," he said, referring to the proposed accord's official
name, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.
Brussels and Washington say a trade pact encompassing almost
half the world's economy could generate $100 billion in
additional economic output a year on both sides of the Atlantic,
as well as creating a market of 800 million consumers.
But since talks were launched eight months ago, reports of
U.S. spying in Europe and accusations that an accord would
pander to big companies have combined to erode public support.
Moscow's seizure of the Crimea region from Ukraine and
Europe's reliance on Russian energy have focused minds across
Europe about the need for stronger ties with the United States,
while European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht warned that
Russia was no longer a reliable partner.
"We should have a very clear idea of what Russia is doing by
annexing Crimea. It doesn't have a place in normal international
relations," De Gucht later told a conference alongside Froman.
"Do we have to swallow that? I think there is a price for
that and I think we should be very clear, the EU and the United
States together, that they (Russia) simply cannot do this," he
said, although he declined to say if he backed a trade embargo.
RETHINKING RELATIONS WITH MOSCOW
EU leaders dedicated a summit in Brussels on Thursday and
Friday to rethinking relations with Moscow and accelerating
their quest to reduce the bloc's reliance on Russian oil and
gas, an area where the United States can play a role.
Froman laid out how companies could export U.S. liquefied
natural gas (LNG) in tankers to Europe, as France, Germany and
Britain seek, benefiting from the U.S. shale gas revolution.
Under U.S. rules, the Department of Energy must issue
licenses to exporting companies, but license approval becomes
much easier under a free-trade agreement, or FTA.
"Clearly, when the T-TIP is done, assuming it is done, there
will be an FTA relationship with the European Union," he said.
Asia is for now a more lucrative export market for U.S.
liquefied natural gas, but Froman said it was also up to
European companies to decide where gas goes, and that exports
did not depend on a transatlantic trade deal.
"Even right now, there have been four or five licenses
approved for export to non-FTA countries. There are several
European companies who are the contractors," he said, naming
France's Total and GDF Suez.
"Where that gas goes is up to them. Conceivably, European
governments have an interest in them bringing that gas to
Europe," Froman said.
The European Union's top two officials, Herman Van Rompuy
and Jose Manuel Barroso, are expected to press Obama on the
issue of energy on Wednesday when they meet in Brussels.
De Gucht said it was in the United States' interest that
Europe should become less reliant on energy from Russia. "That's
why I think we should have an ambitious chapter on energy in the
T-TIP," he said, referring to EU demands for a clear framework
setting out U.S. commitments on gas exports.
Beyond Ukraine, other difficult issues include how to open
up to each other's markets, removing barriers to business and
customs duties that cost companies billions of dollars each
year, particularly automakers such as Ford, General Motors
and Volkswagen.
Washington and Brussels are at odds over an initial exchange
of offers to open up markets and cut tariffs, with each saying
the other has not been ambitious enough.
"We reaffirm that the goal of negotiations should be
elimination of all tariffs. We would welcome Europe reaffirming
that goal," Froman said.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Kevin Liffey)