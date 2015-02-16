MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia hopes the Minsk agreements on resolving the Ukraine crisis will be abided by, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Monday, adding that EU sanctions were illegal and prevented the solution of problems in the country.

"Our attitude remains the same - sanctions are illegal. They prevent the solution of problems, I mean Ukrainian problems, and hinder the development of relations between the European Union and Russia," he told reporters.

He said the situation in eastern Ukraine was developing "not badly" - better than it had been before the meetings in Minsk. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)