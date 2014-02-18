KIEV Feb 18 Three protesters were killed in Ukraine's capital on Tuesday in clashes with police, an opposition lawmaker said.

Lesya Orobets from the Batkivshchyna political party said other people had been seriously injured.

"Three bodies of our supporters are in the building. Another seven are close to dying (because of wounds),' she said on her account on Facebook social network.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Marcin Goettig; editing by Richard Balmforth)