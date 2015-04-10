(Adds Ukraine withdrawal of voluntary battalion)
KIEV, April 10 Ukraine's military and
pro-Russian rebels accused each other on Friday of intensifying
attacks in separatist eastern territories despite a
two-month-old ceasefire deal.
The conflict has reached stalemate in recent weeks with the
truce, brokered in the Belarussian capital of Minsk in
mid-February, still technically in force though casualties are
reported almost daily.
"The enemy has significantly intensified firing on our
positions from weapons that according to the Minsk agreement are
meant to have been withdrawn," Kiev's military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko said in a televised briefing, adding that the majority
of attacks had taken place around the airport of rebel-held
Donetsk.
He said in the past 24 hours rebels had fired at government
troops 18 times with weapons of between 120 mm and 122 mm
calibre.
According to the Minsk deal, weapons bigger than 100 mm
calibre, including large artillery, heavy mortar and powerful
rocket systems, are meant to have been withdrawn from the
frontline.
Later, the defence ministry said it had decided to withdraw
members of a pro-Ukrainian volunteer battalion from the village
of Pisky, near Donetsk airport, the better to comply with the
ceasefire deal.
"This decision was taken to protect the life and well-being
of personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and indisputably to
observe the Minsk agreements," it said in a statement.
The conflict erupted a year ago when rebels opposed to a new
pro-Western leadership in Kiev and the ousting of a
Moscow-backed president occupied state buildings in two big
cities of Ukraine's Russian-speaking east, Donetsk and Luhansk.
More than 6,000 civilians, rebels and Ukrainian servicemen
have been killed since then in a crisis in which Kiev has
accused its former Soviet master of arming and supporting the
rebels, a charge Moscow denies.
On the rebel side, separatist forces accused government
troops in the town of Avdiivka of firing from tanks at rebel
positions near Donetsk airport about 7 km (4.4 miles) away,
rebel news agency DAN reported early on Friday.
Ukrainian military spokesman Vladislav Seleznyov said it was
not possible for government troops to fire tank rounds that
distance.
"For that ... heavy artillery systems would be needed and we
have withdrawn them," he told Reuters by phone.
The Ukrainian military said none of its servicemen had been
killed in the past 24 hours, although two were wounded by a
landmine.
