DONETSK, Ukraine, July 19 The Ukrainian military
and pro-Russian separatists accused each other on Sunday of
shelling residential districts of separatist-held Donetsk
overnight, the first attack on central parts of the city since a
February ceasefire agreement.
Late on Saturday, rebels said the attacks had killed one
civilian, destroyed buildings and started several fires in the
city.
More than 6,500 people have been killed since the conflict
broke out in eastern Ukraine in April last year. Attacks have
lessened since a peace agreement was brokered in Minsk, Belarus,
five months ago, but both sides accuse each other of violations.
Ukrainian military observers said they witnessed rebel
missile systems "turned towards Donetsk, shelling residential
areas of Donetsk, then turning and starting to fire in the
direction of Ukrainian positions," Ukrainian General Andriy
Taran said in a televised briefing.
Military spokesman Serhiy Galushko said the army had
intercepted rebel radio traffic that also suggested separatists
planned to shell the city.
Senior rebel commander Eduard Basurin denied separatists
were responsible for the attacks.
"Last time the centre of Donetsk was hit was in February...I
have no explanation. The Ukrainian side says we shelled
ourselves. Do you believe we can shell ourselves?," he told
Reuters by phone.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE), which is monitoring the ceasefire, has said neither side
has fully withdrawn heavy artillery from the frontline as
required by the peace deal.
The Ukrainian military said one serviceman had been killed
and seven wounded in separatist attacks in the past 24 hours.
