MOSCOW, July 31 VTB, Russia's second-largest bank by assets, said it will continue to honour obligations to investors and shareholders despite the latest round of EU sanctions that ban it from raising funds on the European Union's capital markets.

"Despite the sanctions that have been imposed, VTB Bank and all its subsidiaries continue to operate as usual, honouring all obligations to investors and shareholders," the bank said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Thomas Grove; editing by Keiron Henderson)