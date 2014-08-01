MOSCOW Aug 1 Russia's second largest bank, VTB said on Friday it had paid off a $3.1 billion syndicated loan with its own funds earlier this month, before it was hit by Western sanctions.

"We confirm that on July 14 a syndicated loan for the amount of $3.1 billion was paid off with our own funds," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)