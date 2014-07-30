MOSCOW, July 30 VTB, Russia's second-largest
bank by assets, called sanctions imposed by the United
States "politically motivated" and "unjust" on Wednesday but
said it was confident it could raise capital if needed.
The United States put sanctions on VTB, Bank of Moscow and
Russian Agriculture Bank on Tuesday over Moscow's support for
rebels in Ukraine, expanding the list of Russian banks subject
to U.S. sanctions to almost all its largest under more than 50
percent of state ownership, except for Sberbank.
Moscow denies supporting the rebels fighting Ukrainian
forces in eastern Ukraine.
"We consider the decision to be politically motivated,
unjust, legally dubious and likely to cause economic harm to all
sides," VTB said in a statement.
"We are confident that we will continue to be able to
attract funds as and when needed," it said.
The sanctions on the three banks prohibit U.S. citizens or
companies from dealing with debt carrying maturities longer than
90 days, or with new equity.
The European Union also reached agreement on Tuesday on the
bloc's first broad economic sanctions on Russia over its role in
Ukraine, diplomats said, marking a new phase in the biggest
confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War.
The measures will shut major state-owned Russian banks out
of European capital markets and target the defence sector and
sensitive technologies, including oil, but exclude the vital gas
sector, on which Europe is heavily dependent.
VTB has operations in London and New York but did not give
immediate comment on what would happen to them.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Megan
Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)