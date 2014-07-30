MOSCOW, July 30 VTB, Russia's second-largest
bank by assets, said on Wednesday that it is confident
it can raise capital if the need arises, despite being hit by
the latest wave of Western sanctions.
Washington imposed sanctions on more Russian banks on
Tuesday, targeting VTB among others. The European Union also
warned it will limit access to foreign capital for state-owned
Russian banks.
"We are confident we can raise capital if a need arises,"
the bank said in a statement.
It also called the new measures "politically motivated,
unfair."
