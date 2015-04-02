KIEV, April 2 Ukraine, Russia and Russian-backed separatists are discussing prospects for extending a pull-back of weapons in east Ukraine to include tanks and smaller weapons systems, a press aide to Kiev's representative at peace talks said on Thursday.

"In order to reduce tension in the region the ... mutual withdrawal of tanks, 80-millimetre mortar and also of weapons of up to 100 millimetre calibre is being discussed," a press aide to former President Leonid Kuchma told Reuters.

Up to now, only weapons of more than 100 millimetre calibre including large artillery, heavy mortar and powerful rocket systems have been pulled back from the line of contact between government forces and separatist rebels under an agreement reached in Minsk, Belarus, in February. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth, Editing by Timothy Heritage)