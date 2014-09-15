GENEVA, Sept 15 Ukraine should seek special
trade deals with Russia as well as the European Union and
consider military non-alignment to help stabilise its economy
and secure peace, top business leaders convened by the World
Economic Forum said on Monday.
The group, including top executives from Ukraine, Russia,
the United States and the EU, agreed at a gathering in
Switzerland on Sunday on a 10-point plan to end a conflict that
has cost over 3,000 lives. Arrangements could ultimately be
sealed by an international summit in Geneva.
"All participants recognize that the implementation of these
proposals in the present context is challenging given the many
complexities," said a statement on the meeting convened by Klaus
Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF),
best known for its annual convention of business and political
leaders at the Swiss ski resort of Davos.
The executives, all with some interests in the region,
included PepsiCo chief executive Indra Nooyi, BASF
chairman Kurt Bock, Sberbank chairman
German Gref and Ukrainian industrialist Viktor Pinchuk, who is
also son-in-law to a former Ukrainian president.
The plan built on a ceasefire called early this month that
is currently holding despite occasional clashes, especially
around the pro-Russian rebel strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.
"Coordinate and establish special association and trade
agreements for Ukraine...with the European Union as with the
Russian Federation, and later possibly with the Eurasian
Economic Community, to stabilize Ukraine's economy," the ninth
point of the plan declared.
RUSSIA'S ECONOMIC AMBITIONS
Ukraine pitched into crisis early this year when its
pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovich renounced a trade deal
with the European Union in favour of closer links with former
Soviet master Russia.
Yanukovich fled after mass protests, then Ukraine re-aligned
with the West and turned its back on Moscow. Russia seized
control of the Crimea peninsula in March and annexed it, just as
a pro-Russian rebellion broke out in the Russian-speaking east.
The WEF plan suggested peace could best be secured by close
trade ties with both the West and with Moscow, as well as the
Eurasian Economic Community President Vladimir Putin promotes
with Belarus and ex-Soviet Central Asian states.
Putin had always seen Ukraine as an important potential
component of such a grouping.
The 16 business leaders also suggested neutral military
status for Ukraine, implicitly an abandonment by Kiev of its
ambition to join the NATO alliance.
"Recognize the right of self-determination but encourage
(Kiev) to consider a policy of military non-alignment for
Ukraine, comparable to the status of other European countries
(i.e. Finland, Sweden, Switzerland)," read the sixth point.
Other points include decentralising power in Ukraine, with
clear recognition of minority language rights, rolling back
sanctions and supporting an economic recovery plan.
Also participating in the business brainstorm were Andrey
Kostin, the head of Russia's VTB Bank, Severstal
chief executive Alexei Mordashov, Siemens
president Joe Kaeser, Alcoa < AA.N> chief executive Klaus
Kleinfeld, and the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region Serhiy
Taruta.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by Ralph Boulton)