China Jan-Feb daily refinery runs at second-highest on record
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, June 20 A buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border and the establishment of defense "cordons" by Russian authorities are troubling developments, the White House said on Friday.
"There is mounting evidence that shows a buildup of Russian military forces on the border with Ukraine," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said. "We will not accept any use of Russian military forces under any pretext in eastern Ukraine." (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Eric Beech)
BEIJING, March 14 China's January-February refinery production rose 4.3 percent over a year earlier to 90.76 million tonnes, the National Statistical Bureau said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, March 14 Australia's most renewable-energy dependent state outlined plans on Tuesday to spend A$510 million ($385 million) to keep the lights on, just four days after Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk offered to save the state from blackouts by installing large-scale battery storage.
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, used an alias email address while at the oil company to send and receive information related to climate change and other matters, according to New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.