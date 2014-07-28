(Adds quotes from Blinken)
By Roberta Rampton and Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, July 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
and European leaders, in a show of solidarity, agreed on Monday
to impose a wider set of sanctions against Russia's financial,
defense and energy sectors in the wake of the shootdown of a
passenger jet over Eastern Ukraine, a top Obama aide said.
The coordinated measures come as the United States warned of
a Russian troop buildup along the border with eastern Ukraine
and the shipment of new sophisticated weapons to pro-Russian
separatists.
The new sanctions, which Obama and leaders of Germany,
Britain, France and Italy discussed in a rare five-way
conference call by video and phone, are aimed at increasing the
pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"It's precisely because we've not yet seen a strategic turn
from Putin that we believe it's absolutely essential to take
additional measures and that's what the Europeans and the United
States intend to do this week," said Tony Blinken, a national
security adviser to Obama.
Obama and top aides have been working behind the scenes to
convince European allies to impose sanctions against Russia that
are on par with U.S. sanctions. Europe's response to Russian
aggression in Ukraine has been more tepid than that of the
United States because its economy is more entwined with
Russia's.
Blinken told reporters existing sanctions have hurt Russia's
economy, but have not been enough to force Putin to back off.
Instead, Blinken said Russia has increased the supply of heavy
weapons to the separatists.
"We've seen convoys of tanks, multiple rocket launchers,
artillery, and armored vehicles. There's evidence it's preparing
to deliver even more powerful multiple rocket launchers,"
Blinken said.
A Russian troop buildup on the border is also raising
concerns that Russia could create a pretext for an incursion
into eastern Ukraine to support the increasingly embattled
rebels who have been blamed for shooting down a Malaysian
passenger plane July 17.
"We've seen a significant rebuild up of Russian forces along
the border, potentially positioning Russia for a so-called
humanitarian or peacekeeping intervention in Ukraine," he said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)