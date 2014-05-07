(Adds background)
WASHINGTON May 7 President Barack Obama gave
the U.S. Congress official notice on Wednesday that he plans to
pull Russia from a program that allows duty-free imports of
certain goods, known as the Generalized System of Preferences,
the White House said.
The GSP program is currently awaiting congressional
reauthorization. Once that happens, the United States will no
longer allow goods from Russia, such as steel-making materials,
tires and ceramics, to enter the country duty-free.
Instead, they would be subject to normal tariffs, which
average about 3 percent, a spokesman for the U.S. Trade
Representative said.
Russia is "sufficiently advanced economically" and no longer
needs the special treatment, the White House said. Russia would
have become ineligible for the program in 2016 because the World
Bank had designated it as a "high-income" country, the White
House said.
"Russia's actions regarding Ukraine, while not directly
related to the President's decision regarding Russia's
eligibility for GSP benefits, make it particularly appropriate
to take this step now," Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the
White House National Security Council, said in an email.
In 2012, the United States imported $544 million in goods
from Russia under the GSP program, representing about 2 percent
of its total imports from the country.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by
Peter Cooney)