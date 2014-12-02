KIEV Dec 2 Every day, Yevgenia gets up before
dawn to travel to the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kiev to
sell five bottles of fresh milk from her village cows for around
66 U.S. cents a litre.
With a third of her state pension going on the gas bill, her
family would not make ends meet without the food they grow
themselves on a small plot. Vegetables have been packed into
jars for the cold months.
"With our cows, chickens and our garden we'll get through
the winter," said the 75-year-old retired pharmacist swaddled in
a flowery wool shawl against the icy drizzle. "You should see
how many jars of pickles I have this year."
She considers herself lucky: "But what about the old folk
and poorer families in the city who can't grow their own food?"
After a year of political upheaval and a war in the east,
Ukrainians are facing a winter in poverty, with prices rising
sharply, the currency crumbling and a nearly bankrupt state
dependent on foreign aid and in no position to offer any help.
Inflation is due to top 25 percent this year, and the
hryvnia currency has plunged by 40 percent against the dollar.
A long delayed natural gas deal with Russia, the enemy
Ukrainians accuse of stealing territory and arming separatists,
has staved off the prospect of a winter without heat.
But energy prices, which already form a huge part of
stretched family budgets, are expected to surge still further as
international lenders that are keeping the Kiev government
afloat demand a cut in subsidies.
Kiev already raised the price of gas for consumers by 50
percent in June, but the hryvnia's fall meant that did little to
help the government's accounts.
STRUGGLE
Ordinary people whose wages and pensions are rising far
slower than prices are already struggling to make ends meet.
Families have put off one-off big purchases - car imports
fell 54 percent in the first nine months. Even Ukraine's largest
egg producer Avangardco said demand for eggs had
fallen steeply.
Retailers have seen trade fall 6.8 percent year-on-year in
January to October, the first time sales have dropped in this
period since the financial crisis of 2009. Margins are
evaporating as the cost of imported materials rises faster than
the ability of customers to pay.
"If we were to raise prices, we wouldn't survive because
people wouldn't be able to buy our products," said Tatiana
Abramova, owner of RITO Fashion House, which employs around 100
people selling women's clothes.
With the hryvnia tumbling, banks have put limits on the
amount of foreign currency customers can withdraw. As of Nov. 1,
dollar deposits had fallen 35 percent this year.
Pensioner Yevgenia said nobody in her village would be able
to afford more expensive gas if energy prices rise again.
"There's only so much milk I can carry to the market," she
said. "They say winter is going to be particularly cold this
year. I guess we'll just have to wrap up warm."
