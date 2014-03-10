BRIEF-Journey Energy Q4 net income per share $1.13
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
WASHINGTON, March 10 The World Bank on Monday said it plans to provide Ukraine up to $3 billion in 2014 to support the country's new government in the midst of its current crisis, though only part of the money would be new.
The bank, a Washington-based lender that focuses on ending poverty, already has several projects in Ukraine. About $2 billion in the funds will be disbursed this year as part of ongoing projects.
And another pot of cash, up to $1 billion, would go directly to the government if it implements economic reforms to get its finances in order.
* Journey Energy Inc. Reports its 2016 financial results, announces strategic acquisition, and updates 2017 guidance
March 21 Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga:
* Moody's changes rating outlook on South Carolina Public Service Authority to negative; rating of A1 affirmed