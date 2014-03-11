(In March 10 story, corrects paragraph 2 to show $2 bln will be
submitted for board approval, not disbursed)
WASHINGTON, March 10 The World Bank on Monday
said it plans to provide Ukraine up to $3 billion in 2014 to
support the country's new government in the midst of its current
crisis.
The bank, a Washington-based lender that focuses on ending
poverty, already has several projects in Ukraine. About $2
billion in the funds is likely to go to the World Bank's board
for approval this year to fund development projects.
And another pot of cash, up to $1 billion, would go directly
to the government if it implements economic reforms to get its
finances in order.
