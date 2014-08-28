(Corrects to reflect president's comment)
* Ukraine President cancels visit to Turkey
* Rebels advance in southeast - Ukrainian sources
* Separatist says rebel ranks include Russian soldiers
* France says Russian presence 'intolerable' if true
By Richard Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk
KIEV, Aug 28 Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday
of bringing troops into the southeast of the country in support
of pro-Moscow separatist rebels.
Ukraine's security and defence council said the border town
of Novoazovsk and other parts of Ukraine's south-east had fallen
under the control of Russian forces who together with rebels
were staging a counter-offensive.
"A counter-offensive by Russian troops and separatist units
is continuing in south-east Ukraine," the council said in a post
on Twitter.
President Petro Poroshenko, in a statement explaining his
decision to cancel a visit to Turkey, said: "Russian troops have
actually been brought into Ukraine."
Russia denies intervening in Ukraine by arming the rebels or
sending soldiers across the border. The defence ministry
declined to comment on reports of Russian tanks in Novoazovsk.
"The Russian authorities clearly said many times there are
no regular Russian troops there. Russia is not taking part in
this armed conflict," said a Russian diplomatic source.
The latest escalation in the five-month crisis came only two
days after the presidents of the two countries held their first
talks in more than two months and agreed to work towards
launching a peace process.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the
United States, European Union and G7 countries "to freeze
Russian assets and finances until Russia withdraws armed forces,
equipment and agents".
Rebel advances this week have opened a new front in the
conflict just as Ukraine's army appeared to have gained the
upper hand, virtually encircling the separatists in their main
strongholds of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukrainian Interior
Minister Arsen Avakov, said on Facebook: "The invasion of
Putin's regular Russian army of Ukraine is now an established
fact!"
French President Francois Hollande said it would be
"intolerable and unacceptable" if it was proved true that
Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory.
TANKS IN NOVOAZOVSK
The loss of Novoazovsk is a blow to government forces since
it leaves vulnerable the big port city of Mariupol, further west
along the coast.
A resident who would only give his first name of Mykola,
said: "The authorities in the town are DNR (rebel Donetsk
People's Republic) ones. Tanks are moving here and there out on
the highway, but there is no fighting going on for the town."
A military source said the separatist forces had also taken
Savur-Mohyla, a hill east of the city of Donetsk which gives
strategic command over large areas of the territory.
Alexander Zakharchenko, prime minister of the
self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, told Reuters in an
interview that the rebel forces had gained a foothold on the
Azov Sea and their objective was to fight their way to Mariupol.
He said there were about 3,000 Russian volunteers serving in
the rebel ranks.
The latest developments, and the capture by Ukraine this
week of 11 Russian soldiers on its territory, have strained the
credibility of Russia's denials that it is sending weapons and
soldiers to help the separatists. Russia said the first group of
10 soldiers had probably crossed the border by mistake.
The crisis has prompted Western governments to impose
sanctions on Moscow, which has responded in kind, and fanned
tensions with NATO to levels not seen since the Cold War.
In a tweet, the U.S. ambassador to Kiev, Geoffrey Pyatt,
said: "Russian supplied tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and
multiple rocket launchers have been insufficient to defeat
Ukraine' armed forces. So now an increasing number of Russian
troops are intervening directly in fighting on Ukrainian
territory.
"Russia has also sent its newest air defense systems
including the SA-22 into eastern Ukraine & is now directly
involved in the fighting," he said.
On financial markets, Ukrainian credit default swaps, a form
of insurance against the government failing to pay its debt,
surged to new three-month highs and dollar bonds fell.
Russia's dollar-denominated RTS share index was down 2.4
percent and the rouble-based MICEX fell 2.1 percent. The rouble
also weakened, and Russian debt insurance costs rose to two-week
highs.
Fighting in the east erupted in April, a month after Russia
annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in response to the toppling
of a pro-Moscow president in Kiev.
A United Nations report this week said more than 2,200
people have been killed, not including the 298 who died when a
Malaysian airliner was shot down over rebel-held territory in
July.
