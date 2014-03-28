MOSCOW, March 28 Ukraine's deposed president, Viktor Yanukovich, called on Friday for each of the country's regions to hold a referendum on its status "within Ukraine", Russia's Itar-Tass news agency reported.

"As a president who is with you with all my thoughts and soul, I urge every sensible citizen of Ukraine: Don't give in to impostors! Demand a referendum on the status of each region within Ukraine," Yanukovich was quoted as saying in an address to the people of Ukraine. He fled to Russia last month.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Alissa de Carbonnel)