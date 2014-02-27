MOSCOW Feb 27 Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovich said on Thursday he was still the legitimate president of Ukraine and people in the country's southeastern and southern regions would never accept the "lawlessness" brought by leaders chosen by a mob.

Russian news agencies quoted a statement by Yanukovich as saying he had asked Moscow to guarantee his personal safety.

"I, Viktor Fedorovich Yanukovich ... consider myself the lawful head of the Ukrainian government," he said.