LIMA Oct 9 Ukraine's finance minister, Natalia Yaresko, said on Friday she called on her Russian counterpart, Anton Siluanov, at a meeting to participate in a restructuring of Kiev's debt.

The talks, brokered by Germany, were held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank semi-annual meeting and were attended by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Yaresko "provided details on the debt restructuring agreement reached with Ukraine's ad hoc committee of creditors and called Russia to participate in that agreement," the Ukrainian side said in a short statement afterwards. "All creditors can participate in the exchange until Oct. 29." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler)