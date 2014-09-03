* Yatseniuk reaffirms call for Ukraine to join NATO
* Government plans to build "real border" with Russia
* Conflict disrupts natural gas and coal supplies
(Combines takes, adds more details on energy, background)
By Pavel Polityuk and Gareth Jones
KIEV, Sept 3 Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk on Wednesday branded Russia a "terrorist state" over
its actions in eastern Ukraine and reaffirmed Kiev's desire to
join the NATO alliance, which will hold a two-day summit this
week.
Yatseniuk also told a televised cabinet meeting that
pro-Russian separatists were deliberately targeting energy
infrastructure in eastern Ukraine and he detailed plans to
compensate lost supplies of both natural gas and coal.
His remarks came as spokesmen for Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said the
two had discussed possible peace measures in a telephone call.
The Kiev spokesman said they had agreed on a "permanent
ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, but in Moscow
Putin's spokesman denied this because he said Russia itself was
not a party to the conflict.
"Russia is a terrorist state, it is an aggressor state and
will bear responsibility under international law," Yatseniuk
said, using tough rhetoric partly aimed at Ukraine's Western
backers before a NATO summit opening in Wales on Thursday.
"Concerning NATO, I consider the most correct decision would
be one to accept Ukraine as a member of NATO," Yatseniuk said.
Last week, Yatseniuk announced plans to submit a draft a law
in parliament to scrap Ukraine's non-aligned status and steer a
course towards NATO membership. The alliance is highly unlikely
to admit the impoverished former Soviet republic of 45 million
people as a member.
Yatseniuk also said on Wednesday Ukraine was pressing ahead
with a project to build what he called a "real state border"
between his country and Russia, without elaborating.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, the 2,295 km
land border between the two countries has been largely porous, a
fact Kiev says has helped fighters and weapons to pass freely
from Russia onto its territory.
Russia denies directly helping the rebels, despite what the
West and Kiev say is overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
ENERGY NEEDS
Commenting on his country's energy woes, Yatseniuk said
Ukraine needed to buy some 25 billion cubic metres of natural
gas to meet its annual needs. Russia cut off its exports to
Ukraine in July in a dispute over pricing.
Ukraine will receive 10 billion cubic metres from its
western neighbour Slovakia and 5 billion from Hungary and
Poland, he said. Its current gas reserves total 16 billion cubic
metres, the prime minister added.
"The Russian bandits and terrorists are deliberately
destroying the energy system of Ukraine, knowing that restoring
it will cost billions," he said.
Ukraine's security council said on Wednesday the separatists
also posed a threat to Europe's imports of Russian gas.
"Russian mercenaries have begun actions which may lead to
the destruction of the gas transit system on the temporarily
occupied territory (of eastern Ukraine)," the council's press
service said in a statement.
"This may pose a threat to supplies of gas to Europe."
Half of Russian gas exports to Europe cross Ukrainian
territory, including parts of the east now in rebel hands.
Yatseniuk announced Ukraine would buy one million tonnes of
coal from South Africa because the conflict has disrupted
domestic production in its Donbass region, home to much of the
country's heavy industry and many coal mines.
"They (the rebels) bombed our main coal mines," he said.
Ukraine relies on coal-fired power plants to generate about
40 percent of its electricity.
According to the United Nations, the war, in which
pro-Russian separatists are fighting to throw off rule from
Kiev, has killed more than 2,600 people and driven nearly a
million from their homes in eastern Ukraine.
(Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Tom Heneghan)