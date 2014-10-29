* Power-sharing talks go on after pro-West parties win
election
* Separatists to stage their own vote for autonomy on Nov. 2
* Tandem with Poroshenko likely to dominate political
landscape
(Adds quotes, background)
By Richard Balmforth
KIEV, Oct 29 Ukraine's Arseny Yatseniuk said on
Wednesday he expected to stay on as prime minister at the head
of a new pro-Europe, reformist government as his party hung on
to a slight lead in last Sunday's election with the vote count
nearly complete.
Power-sharing talks have been going on behind the scenes in
Ukraine after the poll gave a resounding win to parties
committed to European integration, shifting the ex-Soviet
republic further away from the Russian orbit despite rebellion
by pro-Russian separatists in the east.
Referring to his People's Front party, Yatseniuk said: "The
party which has taken first place in the elections has to begin
the process of forming a coalition ... the leader of (this)
party heads the government."
People's Front was still slightly ahead of the political
group of President Petro Poroshenko, taking just over 22 percent
of the vote for parties with more than 98 percent of the votes
for parties counted.
There has been speculation that Poroshenko, a 49-year-old
confectionery magnate who emerged as president from turmoil last
winter in which a Moscow-backed leader was ousted, would prefer
to have a close party ally, Volodymyr Groysman, who is currently
a deputy prime minister, as head of a new government.
Groysman's role in working out a blueprint for
de-centralising local powers in the separatist-minded east feeds
into the task of bringing peace to the region, one of the main
tasks before the new leadership.
Yatseniuk confirmed all the same that, as prime minister, he
would expect to work in close tandem with Poroshenko.
He said Poroshenko's bloc was "the main strategic partner
for bringing about change in the country," confirming that the
partnership between the two men would be likely to dominate the
political landscape in the near future.
Sunday's election and the formation of a new parliament and
government are intended to draw a line under the turmoil and war
of the past year.
HAWKISH COMMENTS
Irked by the ousting of pro-Russian leader Viktor Yanuovich
last February by Kiev street protests, Russia annexed Crimea and
backed the separatists when rebellions against the new
pro-Western leaders in Kiev broke out in the industrialised
east.
With the death toll in the conflict in the east at more than
3,700 and relations with Russia, Ukraine's main energy supplier,
at rock bottom, settling the separatist conflict is one of the
main tasks facing the new leadership.
The 40-year-old magisterial Yatseniuk, a former economy and
foreign minister whose has made hawkish comments about Russia
during the crisis, once called the prime minister's job
"political suicide".
But he is a favourite with the West because of his
commitment to deep, sometimes unpopular, reform and his calm
direction of the war-ravaged economy.
Once the party vote count is complete and votes are in also
from single-mandate constituencies, Yatseniuk said a coalition
should be pulled together from all the pro-Europe parties which
had qualified for parliamentary representation for them to
decide on the make-up of the new government.
"I propose we call this the European Ukraine coalition," he
said. "A new pro-Europe government and a new pro-reform European
majority should emerge in parliament which will be capable of
launching speedy reforms that can not be put off," he said.
He said he would like all the pro-Europe parties to take
part in power-sharing talks, including the Batkivshchyna
(Fatherland) party of former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, a
radical populist party and Samopomich (Selfhelp), a party headed
by the mayor of the western city of Lviv.
He said he hoped a parliamentary coalition could take shape
within the next three weeks to allow for the naming of a
possible government.
Much though depends on the next moves of Russian President
Vladimir Putin, the principal actor in the geo-political crisis
between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
To Kiev's dismay, Russia on Tuesday came out in support of a
rebel vote for autonomy in separatist-controlled areas of the
east next Sunday despite earlier saying it would respect the
results of the Ukraine's national election last Sunday.
Poroshenko on Wednesday denounced the planned rebel vote.
"Under the barrels of automatic weapons, the terrorists and
bandits ...want to make a fake show of self-expression for the
people of Donbass," he said referring to the historic name for
the industrialised east.
Russia opposes Kiev's plans to join the European Union and
is seeking to unstitch a landmark association agreement between
the EU and Ukraine. As well as being able to exert pressure over
gas supplies, Putin could also remove trade concessions from
Kiev if it leans too sharply towards the West.
(Additional reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets;
Editing by Dominic Evans)