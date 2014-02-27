Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
KIEV Feb 27 Former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk was on Thursday appointed by the Ukrainian parliament to be prime minister at the head of a government of national unity.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.