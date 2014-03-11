KIEV, March 11 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk accused Russia on Tuesday of seeking to undermine the
world security system by its incursion into Crimea.
Yatseniuk, who travels to the United States on Thursday for
talks with President Barack Obama, said of the crisis on the
Crimea peninsula where Russian forces are backing separatists:
"This is not a two-sided conflict. These are actions by the
Russian Federation aimed at undermining the system of global
security."
Yatseniuk told parliament that Ukraine remained open for
"transparent" negotiations with Russia to build a new
relationship in which Moscow recognised Ukraine's independence
and territorial integrity.